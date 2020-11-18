Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has challenged the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to give medical cover for patients with the dreaded Coronavirus.

This is after the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) said it will no longer foot medical bills for Covid-19 patients, saying it was not financially viable, owing to exorbitant bills.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto said all available resources should be mobilized to enable NHIF to meet the obligation.

He urged NHIF to consider reviewing its position and extend the same cover to learners ahead of full school reopening in January.

At the same time, Ruto welcomed a move by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to negotiate a Covid-19 insurance cover for its members.

“We commend TSC for including COVID 19 insurance cover for its members. NHIF should emulate TSC by extending a similar cover to its members, especially students who are set to resume school,” the DP posted on Twitter.

The announcement by the teachers’ employer is a relief for the teachers who continue to bear the brunt of the virus, with a number of them losing their lives in the line of duty.

The government in 2018 launched a Sh4.5 billion comprehensive medical cover through NHIF to cater for all students in public secondary schools.

