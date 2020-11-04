Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – A lawyer, who rose to fame during the failed impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru has explained circumstances under which Deputy President William Ruto could be arrested in connection to the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against his lawyer.

According to lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, it is indeed factual that Deputy President William Ruto can be arrested if it is substantiated that he indeed actively participated in the act of compromising the case.

“Can Ruto be arrested by the ICC granted the GICHERU development?

“The answer is yes he can if evidence is brought forth to the effect that GICHERU in his pursuit to compromise the witnesses, he was acting as a RUTO’S agent and that Ruto had duly instructed him to execute that brief,” Njiru wrote on his Facebook page.

This comes after lawyer Paul Gicheru surrendered himself to The Hague-based court on Tuesday where he is ready to testify on the charges of having allegedly taken part in bribing witnesses.

This weakened the case since most of the witnesses had recanted their initial testimonies against Ruto and his co-accused Joshua Sang.

