Thursday, November 12, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto should prepare to go to the International Criminal Court (ICC) jail for many years, going by the identity of witnesses who were influenced by an Eldoret-based lawyer Paul Gicheru.

Two weeks ago, Gicheru surrendered to The Hague-based court to clear his name, after he was indicted by the court for influencing witnesses in Ruto’s case.

Gicheru is accused by the ICC of influencing 8 witnesses, who were to testify in the Kiambaa Church Massacre, where 35 women and children were burnt to ashes by goons associated with Ruto.

According to records at the International Justice Monitor, an NGO, the witnesses sought refuge in the church because violent youths had burnt down many homes in nearby villages.

The eight witnesses were supposed to help ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda nail Ruto but Gicheru and others, who were not in the court, threatened them and they recanted their testimony.

Eventually, the cases against Ruto and his co-accused, Joshua sang, were terminated.

On Monday, Bensouda expressed confidence that she will be able to nail all the perpetrators of the 2007 -08 post-election violence following the surrender of lawyer Gicheru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST