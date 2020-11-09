Monday, November 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s lawyer has said his client is not losing sleep after lawyer Paul Gicheru surrendered to the International Criminal Court last Monday.

Gicheru, an Eldoret based advocate, surrendered to The Hague-based court after the court issued an arrest warrant for him over intimidating, threatening and bribing witnesses in Ruto’s case.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies, lawyer Katwa Kigen said Ruto’s case collapsed because of lack of evidence and the indictment of Gicheru will not help the prosecution revive the case.

“In whatever event, please remind yourselves that they already got an acquittal [because] the charges were based on unproven allegations, unfounded claims, false testimonies, and empty assertions from main witnesses, whose characters and testimonies had no integrity,” Kigen said.

Kigen’s sentiments were echoed by the legal representative of victims in Ruto’s case Mr. Wilfred Nderitu who said there was nothing the DP should fear in Mr. Gicheru’s trial.

“I do not think the DP should have anything to fear unless there is evidence linking him to witness tampering,” Mr. Nderitu said.

