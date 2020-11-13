Friday, November 13, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto, has castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, for ruling out the possibility of instituting changes to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking during the burial of Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara’s mother, in Nyeri, Ruto said Raila’s sentiments are an indication that he is pushing the country to a divisive referendum for his selfish reasons.

“They are not interested in the unity of a country; they are not even interested in the constitutional process.

“They are only interested in a political scheme to divide the country for purposes of 2022.” Ruto said.

The DP said leaders should sit down in a consensus to harmonize the issues of concern and take the country forward.

He said several stakeholders have already expressed their reservations for the document and they must be heard since the constitutional amendment process should involve all Kenyans and not afew selfish individuals.

“I want to ask all Kenyans that we should refuse to be divided, we should resist divisions being forced on us that there must be those who support and those who oppose,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST