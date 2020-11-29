Sunday, November 29, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he will not allow his political competitors to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to engage in a political showdown.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Ruto, who endorsed the report on Friday, said some of his competitors are unhappy with his decision since they wanted a competition of “us and them”

The DP said he wants a non-contested referendum and said he will assist his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, to ensure BBI passes without competition.

A non-contested referendum will not be good for those who want to measure the depth of Ruto’s support ahead of the 2022 presidential poll, where he is seen as a frontrunner.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and some political merchants in State House are said to be unhappy with the DP’s decision to endorse the BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST