Monday, November 16, 2020 – A landlord in Kilimani, Nairobi County, has evicted Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies from his building.

In June this year, Ruto and his close allies rented a house in the Kilimani neighborhood and set it aside as the headquarters of the newly created Jubilee Asili Party.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, said the landlord ordered them to leave because he is being intimidated by some senior Government officials.

“We closed the Jubilee Natural Center because its owner claimed he had been receiving threats and pressure from some senior Government officials to terminate the contract with us.”

“He claims that our presence is causing a lot of noise and that the building should not be used for political activities as it could be destroyed,” said Mr. Barasa.

This is a big blow to Ruto who is said to be trying his best to ensure that he manages to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, after he retires in 2022.

However, the second in command has been receiving constant hurdles with most of his limitations coming from very powerful people allegedly within the same Government he serves.

Among those frustrating his bid is Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST