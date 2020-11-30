Monday, November 30, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has convened a crisis meeting at his Karen home after he snubbed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s events twice in one week.

The DP is reported to have summoned 150 of his closest allies to a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, with the aim of finding a common stand on matters Building Bridges Initiative.

The move comes after it was revealed that some of his allies were open to a consensus regarding the BBI, while another faction was totally opposed to the controversial document.

The development comes a day after the DP snubbed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s events twice in the span of one week.

After skipping the BBI Signature Collection Drive on Wednesday, November 25, the DP is said to have also skipped the National Security Council (NSC) meeting held between Thursday, November 26 and Saturday, November 28.

The meeting was aimed at discussing key national security matters and the DP was the only NSC member who skipped the event.

Those who attended the meeting included CS Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Monica Juma (defence), and Attorney General Paul Kihara among others.

On Saturday, Ruto had a change of heart on BBI and argued that he had a constitutional duty to support the Head of State, with the goal being to get a consensus for Kenyans to have real choices to decide on.

