Monday, November 2, 2020 – Renowned constitutional lawyer, Prof. PLO Lumumba, has given his two cents regarding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s future in politics.

Taking to social media, Lumumba candidly advised Raila not to go for the presidency come 2022, warning that Deputy President William Ruto will embarrass him badly at the ballot.

He urged the former premier not to be selfish by going for the top seat, and emulate selfless leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King who changed the world without being in Government.

He also advised Raila to discard his usual advisers because they are misleading him.

“Mzee Raila Odinga, I once beseech you, don’t seek the presidency in Kenya.”

“Think like Mahatma Gandthi and Martin Luther King Jnr.”

“Don’t listen to your usual advisors.”

“Africa is bigger,” Lumumba stated.

Raila has never denied interest in going for the presidency come 2022 even after failing to clinch the seat in 1997, 2017, 2013 and 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST