Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – Nandi Governor, Stephen Sang, has vowed to do the unimaginable, just to make sure the Building Bridges Initiative does not succeed.

Speaking yesterday, Sang, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, vowed to block and chase out agents of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, from collecting signatures in his county.

He warned Raila and Uhuru associates to stay away from Nandi in their nationwide one-million signature collection, aimed at facilitating a referendum that will introduce constitutional amendments proposed by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team.

The Jubilee governor urged the Head of State to reconsider all political events and rather focus on curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“In Nandi County, we won’t agree nor accept the collection of signatures for the BBI referendum.”

“No one will sign.”

“We want cushions and packages for residents against Coronavirus.”

“It is sad to see the nation leaving Kenyans to offset hospital bills yet it is popularizing a document that they say will help unite the country.”

“Let us spend those billions on the health sector,” Sang urged.

The Health Ministry stated that it is not financially viable for the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to cover the bills for Covid-19 for both public and private hospitals.

The government termed the bills expensive and asked Kenyans to cover their own expenses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST