Monday, November 16, 2020 – Flamboyant City preacher, Bishop Godfrey Migwi, has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to stop forcing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum on Kenyans.

Speaking yesterday, the House of Hope pastor noted that many Kenyans are suffering, and before Uhuru and Raila begin making other promises, they should remember that Kenyans need basic things like food, shelter and safety first and not BBI.

“President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and Hon Raila Odinga, don’t push BBI to us by force like it came from heaven, give me and my mother in the village a copy to read and understand what is within, give us break to breathe, my lecturer taught me in psychology about Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.”

“Those needs are physiological, safety needs, love, and belonging needs, Esteem needs, Self-actualization needs.

“In a layman language is food, shelter, safety, sleep and clothing.”

“Even in the bible, Paul said in the book of 1stTimothy 6:8 ‘So if we have food and clothing, we, will be satisfied with these’.”

“Now you want to use 14b for a referendum while many Kenyans are suffering.”

“So Mr. President and your elder brother, before promising us anything else, remember many Kenyans need food, shelter and safety, and this is the best in life.”

“Mr. President and your good Deputy William Ruto, remember this was part of the big 4 agenda. Kenya ni yetu wote,” said Pastor Godfrey Migwi.

Uhuru and Raila are focused on having the BBI referendum latest by April next year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST