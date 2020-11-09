Monday, November 9, 2020 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on the church to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo drummed up support for the BBI report during a service at the Redeemed Gospel Church in Kitengela.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have always been supportive of the church.

“I’m told in many countries, registering a new church is not easy, while here in Kenya we have thousands of them.”

“Worshipers are free to worship without State intimidation.”

“This is a clear indication that the church has a place in the current government and the one that will come,” said Kalonzo.

He appealed to the church not to reject the president’s initiative that is meant to unite all Kenyans and ensure peace after elections.

He also hinted at a coalition between the Jubilee Party and his Wiper party, saying even a merger is in the offing.

“I want to be quoted correctly, I’m talking about the Jubilee of President Uhuru Kenyatta and not another one, we are prepared to do a coalition agreement and if need be we will even do a merger,” revealed Kalonzo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST