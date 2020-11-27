Home Gossip Don’t be fooled by makeup – Some of these slay queens don’t... Don’t be fooled by makeup – Some of these slay queens don’t observe personal hygiene (PHOTO) November 27, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR See the flashy cars that Kenyans are driving as you complain of harsh economic times – Spotted in Nairobi CBD PHOTOs of the girlfriend to ABDI, the leader of slain Kariobangi thugs – DCI should question her. Here are photos of ABDI, the ring leader of notorious thugs who were gunned down in Kariobangi last night. LOL! Who is doing this to DENNIS ITUMBI after his case against CS MATIANGI was dismissed (PHOTO) JAGUAR’s pretty baby mama tempts ‘Team Mafisi’ again as she parades her hot bikini body (PHOTO) Seeking greener pastures? – Internet erupts as a 27 -year-old man marries a Mzungu grandmother (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,439FollowersFollow