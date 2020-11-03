Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has dared Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to come out and openly oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report instead of issuing ultimatums behind the scenes.

Speaking yesterday, Murathe said the presence of close to 300 members of Parliament and over 50 senators in the Naivasha meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga is enough evidence that leaders across the country are backing the BBI proposals.

Murathe, who has predicted a big win for the report said he was confident that BBI will unite Kenyans and make the country a better place.

“Let them bring it on if they think they have numbers because we are ready to mobilize Kenyans to rally behind this good document.”

“The two leaders have demonstrated that they have a serious intent to unite the country and it’s clear that the DP is against unity,” Murathe said.

Ruto has been poking holes into the handshake report insisting a lot needs to be done to the report for it to achieve its goal of uniting Kenyans.

Over the weekend, Ruto held a series of rallies in Central Kenya where he issued several conditions for adoption if he has to be persuaded to back the BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST