Wednesday, 25 November 2020 – An unidentified man was caught on camera stealing a laptop from a house in an apartment along Thika Road.

According to the footage shared online, the man is seen masquerading as a tenant of the flat.

He waits for a tenant to open the gate and follows her in.

He then starts going around the flat looking for an unlocked door.

After some time, he finds an unlocked door and enters before making away with a bag that had a laptop.

The man is suspected to be working for a moving company.

“We suspect that he works for a moving company and he helped a tenant to either move in or out and he came back and surveyed the building sometime in September.

“He has returned and a tenant has lost a laptop,” Mr. Mureithi, who is the landlord of the apartment where the theft incident took place said.

