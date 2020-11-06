Friday, 06 November 2020 – Former Tahidi High actress, Jolene, is enjoying life as a single mother after parting ways with her husband.

Jolene divorced her husband Nyogz, who is a pilot over infidelity and if the photos that she is sharing online are anything to go by, then she has moved on from the painful heartbreak.

She is enjoying the freedom that comes with being a single mother.

The curvy actress, who has managed to get her sexy body back, left little for online hyenas to imagine after she paraded her yummy derriere while relaxing on the beach.

See photo.

