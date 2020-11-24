Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has announced the move to reopen 2007 Post-Election Violence (PEV) cases.

However, the move has elicited serious debate with some questioning the motive and the timing and others saying it is a scheme against Deputy President William Ruto.

However, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, claimed that the move by the DCI is a bid to save the dying Building Bridges’ Initiative (BBI).

According to Ichung’wa, Kinoti wants to stock ethnic violence in Rift Valley so that Ruto can lose credibility and in the process, save former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s BBI.

“One would honestly sympathize with DCI Kinoti.”

“The political circus and shenanigans he has taken us through, from Fight against Corruption to now an attempt to drive ethnic animosity in the Rift to rescue BBI?”

“Come on! A little intelligence!” stated Ichung’wa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST