Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Moana Mimie passed away on Sunday evening after leaving her own party with Ginimbi and her two friends, Alichia Adams and Karim, when everything that could go wrong, went wrong.

The four were together at some joint celebrating Moana’s 26th birthday but what they didn’t know is that, that day was their last on earth.

They drove off in Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce and crashed into a Honda Fit as Ginimbi attempted to overtake, and that is how they all perished.

The video vixen however had an apparition a few months ago about an accident, and she went ahead and shared it with her fans.

Check out what she said about her vision;

‘A switch turns off somewhere and all I am left with is the darkness in my mind. Each time it seems like I sink deeper and deeper and I am scared, terrified that one day I will not make it to wake up’.

‘It feels like I’m gasping for air, screaming for help but everyone just looks at me with confused faces wondering what I’m struggling over when you are doing just fine. It makes me feel crazy. What the hell is wrong with me?’ asked Moana.

