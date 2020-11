Wednesday, 04 November 2020 – Kenyan beauty, Tanasha Donna, who was warming the bed of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz before he dumped her like rotten cabbage, has caused a stir after she posted a very juicy photo.

The single mother of one rocked a skimpy dress that paraded her soft thighs.

Online hyenas, in their usual character, flocked to Tanasha’s timeline with lustful comments.

Check out the hot photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST