Wednesday, 11 November 2020 – The internet has erupted after it emerged that Milele FM Presenter, Alex Mwakideu, is selling his expensive BMW X5, barely a year after he acquired it.

The flashy presenter bought the German machine mid- last year and posted it online, earning praises from his fans.

Fans were surprised when they saw Mwakideu’s car being put on sale by Abel Kibet, a popular car dealer in Nairobi.

Abel Kibet shared photos of Mwakideu’s guzzler parked in the yard on his Instagram page and revealed that it’s going for Ksh 3.65 Million.

Fans were left wondering why Mwakideu has decided to sell the coveted car, barely a year after he acquired it.

When Abel Kibet was asked by one of his followers why Mwakideu is selling the high-end guzzler, he revealed that the popular presenter wants to upgrade to a 2017 model.

The car that Mwakideu is selling is a 2012 model.

”Why is Alex Mwakideu selling this sweet ride barely a year after acquiring,” Lenard Mware inquired from the car dealer on his Instagram page and he responded saying, ”Upgrading him to 2017 one.”

Here’s a screenshot of the car dealer’s response.

The Kenyan DAILY POST