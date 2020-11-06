Friday, November 6, 2020 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday night forced to postpone his trip to Italy after a meeting he organised at State House took longer than expected.

After he addressed the Nation, Uhuru met Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula and ODM supremo Raila Odinga.

According to Itumbi, Uhuru tried to convince Mudavadi and Wetangula to support BBI without any further amendments.

But Musalia and Wetangula maintained that they cannot support a document without further amendments saying if Kenyans pass the document as it is it will bring problems in the future.

After a long debate, Uhuru and Raila asked Wetangula, who is a seasoned and refined lawyer to add amendments to the contentious report.

“President Kenyatta left for Italy this Afternoon. He Could NOT travel yesterday due to a BBI related meeting that took longer than expected. In attendance, @MusaliaMudavadi, @Wetangulamand @RailaOdinga- at the end Wetangula was given free hand to add amendments,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

