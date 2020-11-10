Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has castigated the proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, after recent developments concerning the drive.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga’s allies, have been rubbishing calls for discussion into the BBI proposals, saying the time for discussion was over and what remained was the passing of the report without further amendments.

However, on Monday, Raila Odinga opened a window for consensus on the report, after he met members of the pastoralist community.

Raila promised them that their views will be included in the report, meaning that the BBI document will be opened further to accommodate their views.

Also, governors have issued a new list of demands to be met before they support the document, that has the blessing of Uhuru and the former Prime Minister.

In a tweet after governors issued an ultimatum, Itumbi said this an indication that those who have been chest-thumping about BBI will soon be silenced.

“Governors on BBI. Remove compulsory requirements on gender for a running mate.

“Remove the Judiciary Ombudsman requirement.

“Put timeliness on release of money to Counties.

“Kifua na Kiburi itakwisha tu.

“Amendments in the horizon. #HustlerNation” Itumbi stated.

