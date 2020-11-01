One Acre Fund – Kenya

Job Title: Kenya Delivery Officer

Location: Kakamega, Kenya

About One Acre Fund: Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies 1 million smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. Our 7,000+ team is drawn from diverse backgrounds and professions.

With operations across six core countries in Africa, we make farmers more prosperous by providing quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural training to improve harvests.

On average, our farmers harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

About the Role: The main purpose of the Delivery Officer is to ensure that trucks leave and return to the warehouse on time and are loaded and unloaded correctly with the right number inputs also coordinate truck needs and act as a link between transporters, the loading team (KK Security), the field team and the warehouse team. You will be reporting to Logistics Deputy Fleet and QC supervisor

Responsibilities

Verify that all trucks are available, track departure time – Partner with transporters to make sure all truck needs for loading are accurate and have enough fuel.

Follow up with the transporter on truck issues – In case of breakdowns communicate with transporters to make sure trucks are repaired or backup trucks provided within the shortest time possible without compromising logistics operations.

Follow up with trucks’ progress in the field and prepare truck returns – Making follow-ups with Truck Drivers (TMs) about progress on the ground for a smooth delivery.

Support loading assistants in coordinating loading and off loading of inputs on trucks – Provide support to loading assistants and ensure loading is according to the TMSs.

Oversight in loading trucks according to the TMS and making sure all returns from the field have been verified and indicated on the warehouse returns section on the TMS.

Ensure that all partners (Drivers, loading assistants and loaders) follow the ministry of health COVID-19 mitigation and prevention strategies.

Career Growth and Development: We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance.

We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for.

For this role specifically, you will have:

6 months working experience.

Diploma in any business-related field or equivalent experience.

Good verbal and written communication skills

Proficient in standard software applications

Preferred Start Date: Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, start dates can vary significantly by role. We are adapting rapidly to Covid-19 and most of our team is now working remotely. Given the changing environment, we will appreciate your flexibility in confirming a start date.

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Perks

Connect and work with engaging colleagues from diverse backgrounds.

Professional development opportunities and trainings/programs

The opportunity to expand into areas or teams through a robust Internal Transfer Program

Sponsor International Candidates: No; Must have existing rights to work in Kenya.

Application link: https://grnh.se/1b58590a1us

Closing date: November 26th, 2020

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.

We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace.