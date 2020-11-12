Job Title: Debt Collector

Nature Of Job: Full Time

Industry: Credit Management Company

Salary Range: Usd 1500- Usd 2000

Job Location: Johannesburg, Sa

Job Description

Our client is a leading multinational B2B Credit Management Group with head office in UAE and specializing in Business Debt Collection. Their clientele base range from Transnational Banks, Credit Insurers, Manufacturing Companies, Accounting & Legal Firms and a wide range of Multinational companies around the world. They are looking for an experienced debt collector based in South Africa and who can handle high value corporate collection cases across SOUTH AFRICA.

Responsibilities

Representing large international (& domestic) clients in order to collect overdue accounts

Examining and analyzing the claim documents to assess recovery prospects of the claimed overdue account

Interacting with debtors over phone, through mails or by visits for face-to-face meetings to resolve matters of the outstanding payments

Negotiating a reasonable settlement in case of disputes and to ensure recovery as per the settlement

Keep a track of the matters where debtors have furnished payment schedules and to ensure adherence by those debtors

Recording & maintaining interactions with the debtors and the payment proposals submitted by them in the relevant ERP sections

Keeping the respective case managers updated and informed on all developments in all cases placed by them

Preparing weekly and monthly reports

Qualifications

Sound commercial skills

Problem solving and negotiation skills

Good local dialect spoken, Speak fluently in both English and Swahili

Good communication and presentation skills

Good commercial negotiation and communication skills

Good project and time management skills

Knowledge of business and management principles

Strong analytical skills

Ability to overcome objections and close the deal

Goal oriented and persistent

Degree or above, majoring in Law, Economics, Finance, Business and other related fields.

Proficient in MS Office – particularly Excel to maintain records and analyses performance.

5 years plus working experience as a debt collector in a commercial environment

South Africa residents are encouraged to apply

How To Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to careers@britesmanagement.com