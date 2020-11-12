Job Title: Debt Collector
Nature Of Job: Full Time
Industry: Credit Management Company
Salary Range: Usd 1500- Usd 2000
Job Location: Johannesburg, Sa
Job Description
Our client is a leading multinational B2B Credit Management Group with head office in UAE and specializing in Business Debt Collection. Their clientele base range from Transnational Banks, Credit Insurers, Manufacturing Companies, Accounting & Legal Firms and a wide range of Multinational companies around the world. They are looking for an experienced debt collector based in South Africa and who can handle high value corporate collection cases across SOUTH AFRICA.
Responsibilities
- Representing large international (& domestic) clients in order to collect overdue accounts
- Examining and analyzing the claim documents to assess recovery prospects of the claimed overdue account
- Interacting with debtors over phone, through mails or by visits for face-to-face meetings to resolve matters of the outstanding payments
- Negotiating a reasonable settlement in case of disputes and to ensure recovery as per the settlement
- Keep a track of the matters where debtors have furnished payment schedules and to ensure adherence by those debtors
- Recording & maintaining interactions with the debtors and the payment proposals submitted by them in the relevant ERP sections
- Keeping the respective case managers updated and informed on all developments in all cases placed by them
- Preparing weekly and monthly reports
Qualifications
- Sound commercial skills
- Problem solving and negotiation skills
- Good local dialect spoken, Speak fluently in both English and Swahili
- Good communication and presentation skills
- Good commercial negotiation and communication skills
- Good project and time management skills
- Knowledge of business and management principles
- Strong analytical skills
- Ability to overcome objections and close the deal
- Goal oriented and persistent
- Degree or above, majoring in Law, Economics, Finance, Business and other related fields.
- Proficient in MS Office – particularly Excel to maintain records and analyses performance.
- 5 years plus working experience as a debt collector in a commercial environment
- South Africa residents are encouraged to apply
How To Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to careers@britesmanagement.com