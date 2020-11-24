Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has clarified that his office will not reopen the 2007-08 post-election violence cases facing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, since they were terminated by the International Criminal Court(ICC).

On Monday, Kinoti shocked the entire country when he vowed to reopen the cases and send the perpetrators of the violence to jail.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the top detective said his announcement was taken out of context adding that his office will only probe open criminal cases.

“My address yesterday was, in no way intended to mean that we are going to open completed cases which were investigated and closed,” Kinoti said.

Kinoti ‘s statement came hours after lawmakers allied to Ruto accused him of being used by cartels in State House, who want to put a dent in Ruto’s ambitions to succeed Uhuru in 2022.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi accused Kinoti of being allegedly used by some politicians and powerful senior government officials to settle scores ahead of 2022

Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, on his part, raised concerns over the reopening of the 2007/08 post-election violence cases saying the timing was suspicious.

Sudi and Cheruiyot are close allies of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST