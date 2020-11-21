Saturday, 21 November 2020 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations after 7 girls from Eastlands, who were reported missing, were found.

According to DCI, the girls were lured online through a social media account dubbed,” Carty-gang-ent”.

The ruthless cartels contact the girls through international phone numbers, although they operate from Nairobi.

After the girls were rescued, they told DCI’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Protection Unit and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau that they were lured from their homes to go for a party.

DCI warned parents to monitor their daughters’ social media activities and gave a stern warning to the notorious criminals who are preying on school girls.

Here are tweets by DCI concerning the 7 girls who had caused panic after they went missing for almost a week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.