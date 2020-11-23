Monday, November 23, 2020 – DCI boss, George Kinoti, has vowed to hunt all the perpetrators of the 2007-08 post-election violence, where over 500,000 Kenyans were displaced and over a thousand died.

The skirmishes happened after supporters of the former president, Mwai Kibaki, who was declared the winner, clashed with those of Opposition chief, Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was on Kibaki’s side, and William Ruto, who was on Raila Odinga’s side, were indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the post-election bloodshed.

Uhuru and Ruto’s cases collapsed in 2015 and 2016 respectfully, over lack of witnesses, but Kinoti has vowed to revive the cases and nail all the perpetrators.

“We know those who grabbed and are feeling comfortable.. there are those who killed, who pass over graves for people who they killed,” he said.

Kinoti who addressed victims of 2007-08 PEV at DCI headquarters on Monday, said people were hurt and killed by people who knew what they were doing.

“I will defend you. My colleagues have done the drill to bury me. If I have served you well, our souls will meet our maker in heaven,” he said.

Kinoti said the government has instructed his office to ensure that no more violence and deaths are experienced.

