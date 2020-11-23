Monday, November 23, 2020 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has urged victims of the 2007-08 post-election violence to record fresh statements at DCI headquarters, from Monday this week.

During the mayhem that pitted supporters of former President Mwai Kibaki and those of ODM leader Raila Odinga, over 500,000 Kenyans were displaced and 1300 paid the ultimate price.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, were among the six Kenyans who were indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2010, but their cases were terminated due to lack of witnesses.

During the termination of cases, ICC Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, cited interference of witnesses as the core reason the matter could not proceed.

The victims’ legal representative at The Hague-based court, Fergal Gaynor, said the biggest losers of the Kenyan cases were the victims, of whom “thousands still live in abject poverty, uncompensated for the destruction of their homes and their families.

Now, Kinoti wants all those who suffered during 2007-08 to record statements with his office.

