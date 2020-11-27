Friday, November 27, 2020 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has vowed to reopen the 2007-08 post-election violence cases, despite receiving a warning from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Wednesday, during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection exercise, Uhuru urged the top detective not to reopen the cases, saying the country has already moved on.

The President tore into Kinoti’s move as reckless, with the potential of triggering fresh ethnic animosity in the country.

Uhuru said the country has healed from the bloodbath that left more than 1,100 people dead and 650,000 forcefully uprooted from their homes in 2007-08.

“You don’t think before you talk, you don’t think before you act. You must always think before you do something. Sisi hatutaki vita katika taifa letu la Kenya. Sisi wengine wetu tunajua maana ya amani (We do not want violence in our country. Some of us know the value of peace),” Uhuru said.

But on Thursday, Kinoti appointed a team drawn from different departments of the DCI to look into the cases.

The team is reported to have already started probing all those with complaints.

