Sunday, November 29, 2020 – Detectives have arrested a lady who drugged a man at a club in Nyali on 8th September and emptied his bank account.

The suspect, who is identified as Beatrice Mueni Mbiu, was captured on CCTV drugging the man together with two other suspects who are on the run.

She is alleged to have transferred Ksh 1.7 Million from the man’s bank account after committing the heinous act.

The victim positively identified the 24-year-old suspect, leading to her arrest.

“A woman who spiked her victim’s drink at a Club in Nyali and thereafter stole his phone and transferred Ksh 1.7 Million from his bank account has been arrested by detectives based at Nyali. The suspect was captured on camera,” DCI tweeted.

“On the fateful day, together with her two accomplices have been on the run since the incident was reported on 8th September. Beatrice Mueni Mbiu, aged 24 years, was positively identified by the victim. She will be arraigned next week as the search for the other two continues,” DCI added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST