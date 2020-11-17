Tuesday, 17 November 2020 – A notorious old man, who leads a gang of ruthless pickpockets’ in the city, has been busted.

A passenger narrated how the old man and his gang members followed him inside a matatu that was heading to Dandora and sat next to him.

Since the passenger was exhausted after running his errands, he decided to take a nap.

As he was enjoying his nap, the old man dipped his itchy fingers in his pocket and tried to pickpocket him.

However, it was a bad day in the ‘office’ for the old man after his hands got stuck inside the passenger’s pocket since he was wearing tight trousers.

And that’s how his evil mission was aborted.

Here’s what the passenger posted.

