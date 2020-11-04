Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has blasted the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report comparing it to the infamous KANU manifesto.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, said that the report seeks to bring back the dictatorship that was created by the party’s former leaders, including Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, who was the first President of Kenya, first Vice-President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Tom Mboya.

Ndii mentioned that he is still amazed at how this came to be, noting that the Constitution of Kenya 2010, has left proponents of the BBI (President Uhuru and Raila Odinga) no choice but to show their true colors.

“The BBI Report is the manifesto of KANU 2.0. It seeks to restore the KANU dictatorship that Jomo, Jaramogi and Mboya conceived in 1964. CoK2010 has left the wolves no choice but to remove the sheep’s clothing. Still, I am amazed. #RejectBBI #DefendCoK2010,” said Ndii.

Dr. David Ndii has over the years been a critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST