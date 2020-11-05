Thursday, October 5, 2020 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has spoken about the surrender of lawyer Paul Gicheru to the International Criminal court (ICC) on Monday.

In 2015, ICC Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda issued an arrest warrant against Gicheru over witness intimidation in crimes against humanity charges facing Deputy President William Ruto and former radio presenter, Joshua Sang.

The surrender of Gicheru has since attracted mixed reactions with some politicians linking President Uhuru Kenyatta to the revival of Ruto’s case at ICC.

However, Murathe, who is a close ally of the Head of State rubbished the claims and said the President would not like anything of the sort to be revisited.

“I have spoken with the President this morning… President Uhuru Kenyatta would not like anything of the sort to be revisited especially with his Deputy William Ruto, a person they campaigned together, they were in the ICC together, he knows what they went through, he would not wish that case to be revived,” Murathe told a local TV station.

