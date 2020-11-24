(JG “L”) BCPSB/ 10/ 2020,

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing support, including procedural documentation and updating of flagship project reports;

Carrying out data and research analysis;

Test backup or recovery plans regularly and resolve any problems.

Implement updates, upgrades, and patches in a timely manner to limit loss of service.

Identify, standardize, and communicate levels of access and security.

Installing and configuring computer hardware operating systems and applications;

Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks;

Troubleshooting system and network problems and diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults;

Testing and evaluating new technology;

Conducting electrical safety checks on computer equipment;

Any other duty assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have a Degree in the relevant area e.g. ICT, Economics, Project Management.

Experience of at least 5 years.

Terms of service: Contract pegged on Governors term.

How To Apply

Due to the resurgence of COVID-19, the Board shall not be receiving hard copy applications

by hand delivery, courier or post. In this regard, all written applications accompanied by scanned copies of the following the relevant document listed below should be sent to the board via

email onlyto secretary.bcpsb@baringo.go.ke and copied to secretarybaringocpsb@gmail.com

not later than 5.00 pm of Tuesday 24th November 2020.

All applications accompanied by scanned copies of relevant academic and professional certificates; a copy of the applicant’s National Identity Card and any other relevant testimonials should be addressed to The Secretary/CEO; Baringo County Public Service Board; Mwalimu Plaza, 2nd Floor, West Wing, P.O. Box 585-30400, Kabarnet, sent by email only. No Hard copies will be received.

All applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity and must attach scanned copies of the following Chapter Six compliance clearance certificates: Certificate of Good Conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID); Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); A Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); A Certificate from the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC); Certificate of Clearance from any of the recognized Credit References Bureaus in the Country.

All applicants are requested to indicate in the subject line of the email message forwarding

their application letters and documents, the title of the position applied for and BCPSB Reference No.

Baringo County Public Service Board is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified persons including PLWDS are encouraged to apply.