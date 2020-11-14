Job Vacancies: Data Officers – Kakamega

KANCO is a regional membership network of organizations including: Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs), Community Based Organization (CBOs), Faith Based Organization (FBOs), Private Sector, Research and Learning Institutions responding to HIV & AIDS and TB in Kenya.

Its mission is to provide leadership, promote collaboration and enhance capacity among Civil Society organizations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to respond to HIV & AIDS, TB and other public Health concerns at community level.

Guided by the vision of healthy people, empowered communities, over time KANCO has evolved to become a premier agency for sensitizing, mobilizing and promoting collaboration among civil society organizations (CSOs) working in the region.

KANCO is recruiting Two (2) Data Officers- Kakamega.

She/ he will ensure data summaries and Drop in Center reports are complete, accurate and timely.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure all required data summaries and Drop in Center reports are complete, accurate and timely

Participate in data collection for program, monitoring and learning.

Reporting for the Drop in Centre through DHIS

Ensure there is proper patient record, support file retrieval and tracking

Enter data from source documents into the cohort register database in real time

Comply with data integrity and security policies

Prepare and submit quality and timely monthly reports

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in statistics, health records and information or an equivalent in a related field.

At least 2 years work experience in a similar position and preferably in an NGO

Experience in the use of data processing and analysis software particularly Ms. Excel SPSS.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter and CV before 25th of November 2020 to jobs@kanco.org.

Quoting the current and expected salary with Data Officers – Kakamega on the email subject line .

KANCO is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against: color, race, nationality, ethnicity, religion or belief, gender, marital status, sexual orientation, age, HIV/AIDS Status, and disability.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted