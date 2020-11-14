Job Vacancies: Data Officers – Kakamega
KANCO is a regional membership network of organizations including: Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs), Community Based Organization (CBOs), Faith Based Organization (FBOs), Private Sector, Research and Learning Institutions responding to HIV & AIDS and TB in Kenya.
Its mission is to provide leadership, promote collaboration and enhance capacity among Civil Society organizations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to respond to HIV & AIDS, TB and other public Health concerns at community level.
Guided by the vision of healthy people, empowered communities, over time KANCO has evolved to become a premier agency for sensitizing, mobilizing and promoting collaboration among civil society organizations (CSOs) working in the region.
KANCO is recruiting Two (2) Data Officers- Kakamega.
She/ he will ensure data summaries and Drop in Center reports are complete, accurate and timely.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure all required data summaries and Drop in Center reports are complete, accurate and timely
- Participate in data collection for program, monitoring and learning.
- Reporting for the Drop in Centre through DHIS
- Ensure there is proper patient record, support file retrieval and tracking
- Enter data from source documents into the cohort register database in real time
- Comply with data integrity and security policies
- Prepare and submit quality and timely monthly reports
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in statistics, health records and information or an equivalent in a related field.
- At least 2 years work experience in a similar position and preferably in an NGO
- Experience in the use of data processing and analysis software particularly Ms. Excel SPSS.
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit a cover letter and CV before 25th of November 2020 to jobs@kanco.org.
Quoting the current and expected salary with Data Officers – Kakamega on the email subject line .
KANCO is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against: color, race, nationality, ethnicity, religion or belief, gender, marital status, sexual orientation, age, HIV/AIDS Status, and disability.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted