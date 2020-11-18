Position: Data Scientist

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a Pan-African, non-profit research institute committed to conducting high-quality research on urbanization, population, health, and education issues facing sub-Saharan Africa. The Center has a three-pronged approach to its program activities: conducting policy-relevant research on aging, education, health, population, and urbanization issues in Africa; developing research skills of African scholars and institutions; and engaging policymakers with research evidence. APHRC is implementing a member-driven initiative in education dubbed the Regional Education Learning Initiative (RELI). RELI brings together several institutions working towards improving learning outcomes in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. RELI’s long-term goal is to empower its members to become more effective and influential organizations in improving education outcomes in the region.

To this end, APHRC seeks to recruit a Data Scientist to establish an online repository of data and evidence for RELI members. The position will be based at APHRC, Nairobi, Kenya, and may include some travels from the home country to specified meetings in other countries in Africa.

Responsibilities

Facilitating a discourse on data extraction, access and sharing protocols with RELI members, MEL mentors, and the funder;

Data cleaning and harmonization including conducting all the required consistency checks for data from various partners and studies;

Creating automated systems for data harmonization and consistency checks;

Documentation of data sets from various partners according to agreed guidelines on data documentation, archiving and sharing;

Perform basic and advanced statistical analysis of data;

Developing an interactive data platform on the RELI website complete with data archiving protocol/architecture, programming the protocols, data cleaning etc.;

Participate in evidence sharing sessions with select regional bodies to inform regional and global discourses on education and enhance RELI visibility;

Write technical reports on data issues; and

Participate in proposal development and review.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in computer science, statistics, economics, machine learning, or other related technical disciplines;

At least two years of experience in mining, processing, cleansing and quality assessment of data from diverse studies and organizations;

Experience in data analysis using STATA, R, SPSS and data documentation software’s such as NESTAR;

Experience in visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders and the use of relevant data science tools kit;

Ability to regularly report and synthesize emerging information;

Good communication, presentation, and teamwork skills.

How to apply

The appointment will be for a one –year period renewable subject to satisfactory performance and funding.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

pO. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRCis an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons