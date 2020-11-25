Closing date: December 11, 2020

Up to 25 % international travel (after restrictions are lifted)

Reports to DISC Evidence Lead – Sr. SRH Technical Advisor, Implementation Science & Learning

Who we are

With over 50 years of experience, working in over 50 countries, Population Services International (PSI) is the world’s leading non-profit social marketing organization. PSI is reimagining healthcare, by putting the consumer at the center, and wherever possible – bringing care to the front door. We are working to fix market failures, shape future health markets and shift policy and funding to better support consumer empowered healthcare.

There are over 7,000 “PSI’ers” around the world. We are a diverse group of entrepreneurial development professionals with a wide range of backgrounds and experience. All with unique skills that we bring to the critically important work that we do.

Join us!

PSI seeks an innovative Data Analysis Advisor to provide technical leadership for high quality, relevant, and insightful analyses across an array of data workstreams in Uganda and Nigeria. This position is a key part of the Evidence and Learning team in the DISC project– a $18-million five-year self care project made possible with the generous support of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF).

The DISC project is working with consumers, healthcare providers, governments and health systems in Nigeria and Uganda to catalyze voluntary self-injection of DMPA-SC contraceptives and promote additional forms of self-care. The investment aims to better understand the conditions under which consumers and providers will demand self-care interventions, and the feasibility of delivering high quality, cost-effective self-care services at scale.

As a flagship project of PSI, we are part of PSI’s organizational pursuit of universal health coverage through innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the actual health needs of people in low and middle income countries. We believe all people can and should have control of their sexuality, sexual health and fertility and that this is best achieved when people have greater voice, choice and agency over the processes and services that most affect them. Our mission is clear: every woman and girl – and every man and boy – should have access to the products, information and services they need to plan for the families, and lives, they desire. Access to quality-assured contraception and safe abortion where it is legal is part of that package.

Our evidence and learning objectives align with this. How can we know if we’re reaching – and satisfying – clients and consumers with quality care and products that meet their needs? How can we be sure we’re on the right track to meet our commitments both to innovation as well as sustainable impact? How can we use data and evidence to understand our clients’ journey—both between the public and private outlets on which they rely, and as they self inject and self-manage their SRH? How can we ensure we use our diverse data streams—digital, DHIS2 and HMIS, and research– to continuously improve our programs, and tell our story with a rigor that responds to our and our technical community’s most pressing questions? How can we use our evidence to inspire, and to achieve even more?

We’re looking for someone who loves to dig deep into the data and evidence– to triangulate, to understand the technical ‘ahas!’ that are taking shape, and to enable their team members to join them in this dynamic learning journey.

Experience with multi-country projects emphasizing data use for adaptation and learning, familiarity working across public and private sectors, sexual and reproductive health programs, ethics, data visualization, and digital platforms will all be parts of this position. We’re looking for someone who is a data scientist at heart, and is eager to lead in taking evidence use to the ‘next level’ to advance self care as a new, consumer-powered cornerstone of sexual and reproductive health care.

Sound like you? Read on.

Your contribution

You will play the leading data analysis role in the DISC project, while at the same time developing systems for DISC’s routine ongoing data analysis that are:

• Well-understood by DISC in-country program and M&E staff;

• Responsive to established project learning objectives as well as relevant questions that arise over time;

• Acceptable to donors

This position will require close coordination and collaboration with the DISC core and country teams, as well as with the PSI SRH department MERL team, and PSI’s Strategy and Insights and Digital Health and Monitoring departments. You will play a leading role within the DISC Evidence & Learning team to ensure DISC analyses effectively respond to the pressing questions relevant to our Learning Agenda and Theory of Change. You will ensure DISC’s digital, HMIS, and research evidence dialogue appropriately with each other, such that DISC analyses reflect more than the ‘sum of their parts’. Your aim is to build accurate, timely, and compelling analyses that help us understand ‘what it takes’ to advance self care. Your specific contributions will include:

· Lead routine analyses, triangulating relevant data across DISC’s digital, HMIS, and quantitative research. You will share your analyses through DISC routine performance and learning cycles as part of establishing the whole project’s culture and practice regarding performance review and learning for continuous improvement. You will support the development of data pipelines and data models to layer data from different sources such as DHIS2, social media monitoring, consumer research, marketing, and third party sources for cross-cutting insights.

· As part of this, conduct exploratory analyses and/or build ML-based models to surface insights that others may miss. You will ensure DISC routine analysis processes catch what matters, even when what matters isn’t about a question we’ve already thought to ask.

• Lead development of DISC dashboards, analytical products, and real-time decision-support tools for different audiences, applying your deep knowledge of analytical tools such as PowerBI to ensure DISC’s consistent capacity to curate independent sources of data into coherent, visually immersive, and interactive insights. You will do this in partnership with DISC Evidence and Learning colleagues in-country, such that this capacity lasts throughout the project lifecycle.

• As part of this, develop tailored data decision support tools and products for differing DISC audiences, both internal to DISC and external local partners who will ultimately need to carry data analysis and use forward as interventions are sustained beyond the life of the project.

· Lead data analysis capacity building, supporting country staff to ensure quality data and its use to proactively identify trends, and tell a relevant and compelling technical story to internal and external key audiences.

· Support country teams to conduct and use analyses to inform their ongoing performance improvement efforts

· Serve as primary point of contact on use of DISC analyses for Adaptive Implementation.

· Contribute to the completion of DISC M&E deliverables and reporting requirements in accordance with grant agreement terms, ensuring timely and relevant analyses are included in reporting for external audiences including donors and government partners

· Report on and analyze performance against key performance indicators, in collaboration with DISC Monitoring Advisor.

· Ensure timely updating and maintenance of the DISC monitoring dashboard

· Work with PSI’s Strategy and Insights department to support department and organization-level initiatives aligned with PSI’s strategic evidence agenda as relates to self care, UHC, and consumers’ voice, choice, and agency.

· Engage with teams leading cross-cutting initiatives, including costing, quality of care and digital strategies to enhance provider service delivery and client experience.

· Other responsibilities related to the position.

The position location is flexible with potential for frequent travel (up to 25%). This position will require close coordination and collaboration with many people—good people skills are a must.

What are we looking for?

The basics:

5-7 years of advanced data analysis and visualization experience, preferably working with projects with a strong technology component

Degree in data science, information management statistics, mathematics, analytics, economics, computer science, or related field

Strong knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (R, STATA, SPSS, SAS, etc.)

Knowledge of programming languages such as SQL, Java, JavaScript, and/or Python

In depth experience with relational database systems such as SQL and Postgres, as well as non-relational database systems such as MongoDB

Experience with DHIS2 analytics strongly preferred

Very strong data visualization skills, preferably in PowerBI, Tableau, and/or MongoCharts

Experience building analytical models

Proficient in Google Analytics and Facebook Insights

Proven ability to lead teams through complex analyses, linking them meaningfully to country-driven inquiry and learning priorities

Very comfortable respectfully challenging internal assumptions, and analyzing internal data through the eyes of an external competitor

An obsession with finding the insights that matter, and risks in the data, that others have missed

Creative problem-solving skills

Very strong personal integrity

Strong communication and presentation skills

Strong business analysis skills

Highly organized and a self-starter

Extensive experience in determining appropriate knowledge management processes, products and platforms;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, including written, verbal and facilitation skills applied within multi-cultural contexts;

Fluency in written and spoken English; French/Spanish/Portuguese is a plus

Ability to work across teams, time zones and groups over whom there is no direct authority to accomplish project goals.

· Demonstrated experience working in the sexual and reproductive health, and adolescent and youth programming.

· Outstanding English written, verbal and inter-personal communication skills.

· Experience and excellence in working with large, multinational and intercultural teams.

· References will be required.**

· The successful candidate will be required to pass a background check.

· Must possess valid work authorization.

The candidate we hire will embody PSI’s corporate values:

· Measurement: You use hard evidence to make decisions and guide your work. You set clear goalposts in advance and explain clearly if you need to move them.

· Pragmatism: You’ll strive to deliver the best possible result with the resources available. You won’t be paralyzed by a need to make things perfect.

· Honesty: You own your mistakes and are open about your shortcomings – it’s the only way you’ll learn and improve.

· Collaboration: You’ll quickly establish a mental map of whom you can rely on for what, on your team, at headquarters, and in our country offices – if you try to do it all yourself, you won’t succeed.

· Trust: You accept limits to your sphere of control and give colleagues the benefit of the doubt.

· Commitment: You are in it for the long-haul and want to grow with the organization, just like PSI serves its consumers and partners with host-country governments through thick and thin.

How to Apply

All applicants MUST have work authorization for Kenya.

• Status: This role is contingent upon funding

• Interested applicants should submit a current Curriculum Vitae no later than December 11th, 2020 to jobs@psinairobi.org. Subject: Data Analysis Advisor

• Applications will be screened on a rolling basis until a suitable candidate is identified. References will be required

• The service is expected to start in January 2021

