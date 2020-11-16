About One Acre Fund

Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies 1 million smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. Our 7,000+ team is drawn from diverse backgrounds and professions. With operations across six core countries in Africa, we make farmers more prosperous by providing quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural training to improve harvests. On average, our farmers harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

To learn more about our work, take a look at our Why Work Here blog for more information.

ABOUT THE ROLE

We are looking for passionate data entry professionals who will combine leading with good humor, patience, and approach to service. You will ensure that our farmers receive the right input they signed for and help build a better relationship between us and our customers.

You will report to the Orders and Distribution supervisor and manage a range of 2-6 people under the Orders and Distribution Sub-department.

Contract Period: 3 months.

Responsibilities

Ensure complete data entry daily during delivery period.

Send reports to your supervisors.

Manage data entry casuals at the warehouse.

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, you will have:

Certificate/ Diploma in a relevant field.

People management skills with the ability to engage direct and indirect reports and peers.

Data analysis and Data manipulation is required.

Experience monitoring and improving control policies to ensure compliance.

Combine the ability to participate in and shape strategic discussions with a willingness to zoom-in to the detail and troubleshoot underlying causes.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Preferred Start Date

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, start dates can vary significantly by role. We are adapting rapidly to Covid-19 and most of our team is now working remotely. Given the changing environment, we will appreciate your flexibility in confirming a start date.

Job Location

Bungoma, Butere, Chavakali, Eldoret, Kehancha, Kipkelion, Kisii, Malava, Meru, Myanga, Nyansiongo, Sagana, Webuye, or Yala.

Sponsor International Candidates

No; Must have existing rights to work in Kenya.

APPLICATION DEADLINE

23rd November 2020.

HOW TO APPLY

APPLY HERE

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.

We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace.