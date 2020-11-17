Position: Data Coordinator (1 Position) KMR/6 Vacancy No. FN-012-11-2020

Reports to: Study Coordinator

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

Qualifications:

Computer Science/Information Technology/Business Information Technology or any other related field

At least 3 years of Experience is a similar position

Responsibilities

The Data Coordinator works closely with the various study coordinators to ensure that the study-specific protocol and SOPs are adhered to and all study forms are accurately and completely filled. She/he maintains smooth data collection and management process, and maintains IT equipment at the SAPPHIRE Study sites.

Monitors every functional department to ensure that SOPs are being followed

Ensures that all DCFs are accurately and consistently completed. Identifies any queries and channels them to staff to

In liaison with the laboratory technologist coordinator, ensures that the specimen collected is accurately

Ensures that the laboratory results print outs are correctly transcripted to the study DCFs

Ensures that a temperature log is maintained daily

Works closely with the community health team to ensure that all follow up visits, missed visits, and tracing attempts are accurately documented

Cross checks for consistency across all participants’ documents

Reports any protocol violations to the study coordinator

Ensures that data faxing occurs in a timely manner

Responds to QC reports and implements the necessary changes in a timely manner

Identifies study specific training needs for staff and refers appropriately

Maintains a training log and staff attendance sheet

Supervises training for newly hired staff

Directly oversees that lab data quality is maintained

Ensures privacy and confidentiality

Performs other duties as may be assigned to him/her by the study coordinator

Maintains and ensures smooth operation of the following: Pharmacy accountability system Lab accountability system Computers/printers (hardware and software)

Assists the data team in daily data fax of study forms

Assists in conduct of data cleaning and data quality queries

Assists study coordinator and/or study administrator with writing programs/generation of various reports (e.g., ‘Participants’ scheduler’; ‘Daily recruitment record’; ‘Community Health Worker field performance’; ‘drugs accountability reports)

Maintains security and integrity of participant data including the control of access to the data cabinet and computers at all times

Assures timely and accurate record transmission to central data center

Assists in quality control supervision and ongoing training to achieve and maintain high standards of data collection, storage and processing

Works in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity

Other required skills

Have leadership qualities, personnel and team management

Willingness to undertake regular field visits and interact with different stakeholders, especially primary

Demonstrated innovation and creativity

Experience Working with Open MRS and other Medical records System

Extensive data management and analytical experience

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.