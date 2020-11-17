Position: Data Coordinator (1 Position) KMR/6 Vacancy No. FN-012-11-2020
Reports to: Study Coordinator
Locations: Suba/Rongo
Duration: 7 Months
Qualifications:
- Computer Science/Information Technology/Business Information Technology or any other related field
- At least 3 years of Experience is a similar position
Responsibilities
- The Data Coordinator works closely with the various study coordinators to ensure that the study-specific protocol and SOPs are adhered to and all study forms are accurately and completely filled. She/he maintains smooth data collection and management process, and maintains IT equipment at the SAPPHIRE Study sites.
- Enhances the quality of data by ensuring proper collection and accurate documentation of information
- Monitors every functional department to ensure that SOPs are being followed
- Ensures that all DCFs are accurately and consistently completed. Identifies any queries and channels them to staff to
- In liaison with the laboratory technologist coordinator, ensures that the specimen collected is accurately
- Ensures that the laboratory results print outs are correctly transcripted to the study DCFs
- Ensures that a temperature log is maintained daily
- Works closely with the community health team to ensure that all follow up visits, missed visits, and tracing attempts are accurately documented
- Cross checks for consistency across all participants’ documents
- Reports any protocol violations to the study coordinator
- Ensures that data faxing occurs in a timely manner
- Responds to QC reports and implements the necessary changes in a timely manner
- Identifies study specific training needs for staff and refers appropriately
- Maintains a training log and staff attendance sheet
- Supervises training for newly hired staff
- Directly oversees that lab data quality is maintained
- Ensures privacy and confidentiality
- Performs other duties as may be assigned to him/her by the study coordinator
- Maintains and ensures smooth operation of the following:
- Pharmacy accountability system
- Lab accountability system
- Computers/printers (hardware and software)
- Assists the data team in daily data fax of study forms
- Assists in conduct of data cleaning and data quality queries
- Assists study coordinator and/or study administrator with writing programs/generation of various reports (e.g., ‘Participants’ scheduler’; ‘Daily recruitment record’; ‘Community Health Worker field performance’; ‘drugs accountability reports)
- Maintains security and integrity of participant data including the control of access to the data cabinet and computers at all times
- Assures timely and accurate record transmission to central data center
- Assists in quality control supervision and ongoing training to achieve and maintain high standards of data collection, storage and processing
- Works in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity
Other required skills
- Have leadership qualities, personnel and team management
- Willingness to undertake regular field visits and interact with different stakeholders, especially primary
- Demonstrated innovation and creativity
- Experience Working with Open MRS and other Medical records System
- Extensive data management and analytical experience
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program
A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation
A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
Copies of academic and professional certificates
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.