Position: Data Coordinator (1 Position) KMR/6 Vacancy No. FN-012-11-2020

Reports to: Study Coordinator

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

 Qualifications:

  • Computer Science/Information Technology/Business Information Technology or any other related field
  • At least 3 years of Experience is a similar position

 Responsibilities

  •  The Data Coordinator works closely with the various study coordinators to ensure that the study-specific protocol and SOPs are adhered to and all study forms are accurately and completely filled. She/he maintains smooth data collection and management process, and maintains IT equipment at the SAPPHIRE Study sites.
  • Enhances the quality of data by ensuring proper collection and accurate documentation of information
  • Monitors every functional department to ensure that SOPs are being followed
  • Ensures that all DCFs are accurately and consistently completed. Identifies any queries and channels them to staff to
  • In liaison with the laboratory technologist coordinator, ensures that the specimen collected is accurately
  • Ensures that the laboratory results print outs are correctly transcripted to the study DCFs
  • Ensures that a temperature log is maintained daily
  • Works closely with the community health team to ensure that all follow up visits, missed visits, and tracing attempts are accurately documented
  • Cross checks for consistency across all participants’ documents
  • Reports any protocol violations to the study coordinator
  • Ensures that data faxing occurs in a timely manner
  • Responds to QC reports and implements the necessary changes in a timely manner
  • Identifies study specific training needs for staff and refers appropriately
  • Maintains a training log and staff attendance sheet
  • Supervises training for newly hired staff
  • Directly oversees that lab data quality is maintained
  • Ensures privacy and confidentiality
  • Performs other duties as may be assigned to him/her by the study coordinator
  • Maintains and ensures smooth operation of the following:
    • Pharmacy accountability system
    • Lab accountability system
    • Computers/printers (hardware and software)
  • Assists the data team in daily data fax of study forms
  • Assists in conduct of data cleaning and data quality queries
  • Assists study coordinator and/or study administrator with writing programs/generation of various reports (e.g., ‘Participants’ scheduler’; ‘Daily recruitment record’; ‘Community Health Worker field performance’; ‘drugs accountability reports)
  • Maintains security and integrity of participant data including the control of access to the data cabinet and computers at all times
  • Assures timely and accurate record transmission to central data center
  • Assists in quality control supervision and ongoing training to achieve and maintain high standards of data collection, storage and processing
  • Works in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity

Other required skills

  • Have leadership qualities, personnel and team management
  • Willingness to undertake regular field visits and interact with different stakeholders, especially primary
  • Demonstrated innovation and creativity
  • Experience Working with Open MRS and other Medical records System
  • Extensive data management and analytical experience
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

 Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

 KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

