The office of Medical Research at Kenyatta National Hospital in collaboration with University of Washington is seeking to fill the following positions in Kisumu County Hospitals.
Position: Data Clerk
Reporting to: Study Coordinator & Principal Investigator
Location: Kisumu
Essential requirements:
- Must have a bachelor degree in mathematics or statistics
- Minimum one-year experience in data entry
- Proficient in excel in generating and analyzing study reports
- Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff
- Experience in RedCap and/or ODK will be an added advantage
- Language skills: fluency in English and Kiswahili and/or Luo
- Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with the study team via email and zoom
Duties and responsibilities
- Preparing weekly clinic reports
- Designing study database
- Data cleaning
- Data entry
- Data analyses
- Abstracting project data from clinic records
- Uploading data to server
- Respond to data queries as requested
- Support study nurses with data collection activities
- Track laboratory samples and clinic retention
How to Apply
Applications must include the following:
- Completed online application form available HERE.
- Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their day telephone contacts and e-mail contacts
- Relevant certificates and testimonials
Send your application addressed to the PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR, FP-Plus study and CV to the email fpstudy2020@gmail.com by 15th November, 2020.