The office of Medical Research at Kenyatta National Hospital in collaboration with University of Washington is seeking to fill the following positions in Kisumu County Hospitals.

Position: Data Clerk

Reporting to: Study Coordinator & Principal Investigator

Location: Kisumu

Essential requirements:

  • Must have a bachelor degree in mathematics or statistics
  • Minimum one-year experience in data entry
  • Proficient in excel in generating and analyzing study reports
  • Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff
  • Experience in RedCap and/or ODK will be an added advantage
  • Language skills: fluency in English and Kiswahili and/or Luo
  • Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with the study team via email and zoom

Duties and responsibilities

  • Preparing weekly clinic reports
  • Designing study database
  • Data cleaning
  • Data entry
  • Data analyses
  • Abstracting project data from clinic records
  • Uploading data to server
  • Respond to data queries as requested
  • Support study nurses with data collection activities
  • Track laboratory samples and clinic retention

How to Apply

Applications must include the following:

  • Completed online application form available HERE.
  • Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their day telephone contacts and e-mail contacts
  • Relevant certificates and testimonials

Send your application addressed to the PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR, FP-Plus study and CV to the email fpstudy2020@gmail.com by 15th November, 2020.

