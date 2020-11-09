The office of Medical Research at Kenyatta National Hospital in collaboration with University of Washington is seeking to fill the following positions in Kisumu County Hospitals.

Position: Data Clerk

Reporting to: Study Coordinator & Principal Investigator

Location: Kisumu

Essential requirements:

Must have a bachelor degree in mathematics or statistics

Minimum one-year experience in data entry

Proficient in excel in generating and analyzing study reports

Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff

Experience in RedCap and/or ODK will be an added advantage

Language skills: fluency in English and Kiswahili and/or Luo

Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with the study team via email and zoom

Duties and responsibilities

Preparing weekly clinic reports

Designing study database

Data cleaning

Data entry

Data analyses

Abstracting project data from clinic records

Uploading data to server

Respond to data queries as requested

Support study nurses with data collection activities

Track laboratory samples and clinic retention

How to Apply

Applications must include the following:

Completed online application form available HERE.

Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their day telephone contacts and e-mail contacts

Relevant certificates and testimonials

Send your application addressed to the PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR, FP-Plus study and CV to the email fpstudy2020@gmail.com by 15th November, 2020.