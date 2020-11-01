Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation
Job Advertisement: Data Clerk II
Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation (NTZDC) was established as a state Corporation under a Legal Gazette Notice No. 30 of 2002, revoking Legal Gazette Notice No. 265 of 1986, with the aim of promoting forest conservation by providing buffer zones of tea and fuelwood to check against human encroachment into the gazetted forests.
The Corporation’s operations are spread over nineteen (19) zones and two factories one in Nandi County and another one under completion in Kirinyaga County.
The Corporation’s major activities are in tea growing, tea factory operations and local sales distribution of value-added teas.
The Corporation seeks to recruit qualified and competent Kenyan citizens to fill the following positions:
Data Clerk II
Job Purpose:
Primary Responsibilities:
- Capturing data and inputting in the computer
- Preparing information as per approved procedures
- Updating stocks accounts as per approved procedures
- Posting transaction to appropriate accounts as per approved procedures
- Generating reports on stock balances
- Generating reports as and when required
- Performing any other duty as may be assigned from time to time
Person Specification:
Academic Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) C(plain)
Professional Qualification
- Diploma in Information Technology from a recognized institution
Experience
- Three years of experience relevant experience.
Skills and Attributes
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Excellent Analytical skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- A team Player
- Computer literate in MS Office and other office applications
Requirements
All candidates must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity, and obtain appropriate certification from the;
- Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
- Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)
- Directorate of Criminal Investigations,
- High Education Loans Board (HELB).
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications, enclosing a detailed Curriculum Vitae, daytime mobile telephone contacts, current gross salary, names and contacts of three referees, copies of certified relevant professional and academic certificates and testimonials.
Applicants should indicate the position applied for at the top of the envelope to be received before 13th November 2020 and addressed to the-:
Managing Director
Nyayo Tea Zones Dev. Corp.
P.O Box 48552 – 00100
Nairobi
E-Mail: info@teazones.co.ke
Website: http://www.teazones.co.ke
Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Qualified persons with disabilities and marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Canvassing will automatically lead to disqualification.