Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation

Job Advertisement: Data Clerk II

Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation (NTZDC) was established as a state Corporation under a Legal Gazette Notice No. 30 of 2002, revoking Legal Gazette Notice No. 265 of 1986, with the aim of promoting forest conservation by providing buffer zones of tea and fuelwood to check against human encroachment into the gazetted forests.

The Corporation’s operations are spread over nineteen (19) zones and two factories one in Nandi County and another one under completion in Kirinyaga County.

The Corporation’s major activities are in tea growing, tea factory operations and local sales distribution of value-added teas.

The Corporation seeks to recruit qualified and competent Kenyan citizens to fill the following positions:

Data Clerk II

Job Purpose:

Primary Responsibilities:

Capturing data and inputting in the computer

Preparing information as per approved procedures

Updating stocks accounts as per approved procedures

Posting transaction to appropriate accounts as per approved procedures

Generating reports on stock balances

Generating reports as and when required

Performing any other duty as may be assigned from time to time

Person Specification:

Academic Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) C(plain)

Professional Qualification

Diploma in Information Technology from a recognized institution

Experience

Three years of experience relevant experience.

Skills and Attributes

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Excellent Analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

A team Player

Computer literate in MS Office and other office applications

Requirements

All candidates must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity, and obtain appropriate certification from the;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Directorate of Criminal Investigations,

High Education Loans Board (HELB).

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications, enclosing a detailed Curriculum Vitae, daytime mobile telephone contacts, current gross salary, names and contacts of three referees, copies of certified relevant professional and academic certificates and testimonials.

Applicants should indicate the position applied for at the top of the envelope to be received before 13th November 2020 and addressed to the-:

Managing Director

Nyayo Tea Zones Dev. Corp.

P.O Box 48552 – 00100

Nairobi

E-Mail: info@teazones.co.ke

Website: http://www.teazones.co.ke

Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Qualified persons with disabilities and marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will automatically lead to disqualification.