HR DATA & ADMINISTRATION TEAM LEADER (RE-ADVERTISEMENT)

Closing date: November 14, 2020

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance. It also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles. The ICRC’s Regional Delegation in Nairobi co-ordinates the institution’s humanitarian activities in Kenya, Tanzania and Djibouti.

Overall Responsibility

The HR Data and Administration Team Leader is central to the delivery of data-driven HR services across the region. The HR Data and Administration Team Leader leads a small team responsible for the management of all activities related to the collection and analysis of HR Data and the implementation of high quality, reliable HR Admin. S/he coordinates their team to processes administrative transactions and ensures that they consistently follow policies and procedures.

The primary function of the Data and Administration Team is the support of three teams of implementing HR Service Providers who work across Kenya, Somalia, Tanzania and Djibouti.

Tasks and responsibilities

Ensures aligned policies and process are developed, followed and optimised for key HR admin tasks (payroll, contracts, personnel files, leave management etc.) ensuring a consistent system in all HRSP offices in the region;

Implement processes related to key HR Admin tasks and build capacity of HRSPs to ensure HR Data and Admin team have access to clear data and other HRSPs understand and have ownership over the systems they use;

Maintain payroll and compensation and benefits system, using Strategic, HR Space and other platforms as required;

Manage a team that consistently and reliably processes critical HR admin functions, delivering high quality, on time admin support to the HRSPs in the Region;

Ensures staff and managers have access to regular HR Information reports such as leave balances, and payslips, in line with relevant approved procedures;

Responsible for data identification, processing and analyzing of management information products or tools that assist delegation management to make informed decisions on HR and other appropriate issues;

Ensure up to date employee files are kept physically and digitally as directed, keeping these systems in line with organisation and legal data protection requirements;

Provide a structured interface between HR and other support services in the organisation;

Leads the implementation and maintenance of IM architecture for HR Dept, making recommendations to the Regional HRM on potential changes and following structures set by the Information Management Dept.

Minimum Requirements and competencies

· University Degree from a recognized Institution;

Minimum 5 years professional working experience in a related field;

Experience with HR Information Systems;

Experience with HR administration tasks in payroll management;

Excellent command of written and spoken English (knowledge of French is an asset);

Advanced IT skills (knowledge of data analytics is an asset);

Certificate of good conduct.

How to Apply

The interested candidates should fill up a form by clicking the link below on or before the 14th November 2020 at 4:30 pm then submit their CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Nairobi Delegation, HR Department via the email address provided below:

The reference HR Data and Administration Team Leader must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not fill out the required information as per the link provided or clearly state the position for which you are applying and attach the required certificates & other supporting documents, your application may not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicants must have the permanent right to work in Kenya.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should require any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. May the candidate be asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.

ICRC is committed to diversity and welcomes applications from qualified candidates regardless of disability, gender identity, marital or civil partnership status, race, colour or ethnic and national origins, religion or belief, or sexual orientation.

