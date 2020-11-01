Sunday, 01 November 2020 – When Ella introduced Jowie as her husband a few months ago, many people thought that they were just chasing clout.

However, Ella confirmed that Jowie is the man she had chosen to be her husband despite his dark past and disclosed that she met him through divine connection.

And to prove haters wrong, their marriage is still going strong several months later.

They are enjoying nice moments together as a couple and sharing romantic escapades on social media.

Ella posted a romantic video exchanging saliva with Jowie and captioned it, “Daktari Wangu.”

Watch.

