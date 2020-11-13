Friday, 13 November 2020 – Popular comedian and radio presenter, Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Community Development from Daystar University.

Jalang’o, who once worked as a fisherman on the shores of Lake Victoria, was forced to go back to school since his poor parents couldn’t afford to take him to the University.

He shared a photo rocking a graduation gown with pride and dedicated his degree to his late father.

He thanked all those people who supported him when he was pursuing his Degree and noted that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams.

“With Pride I lift your name Jehovah! In your own time you did it!

Today the 13th day of Nov. 2020 I graduate!

The sacrifices, late nights and now we Win!

This is for you Dad I know you are smiling from heaven! Mum i told you i will do it!

I will always make you proud!

To Jaber herself Thank you

My brothers and sister! Thank you!

To my Dean Dr. Ongaro God bless you!

To all my lecturers Thank you!

To all my classmates Thank you!

To the whole Daystar UNIVERSITY Community Thank you!

To Team Jalas thank you!

It is never too late! Keep the Focus and dont loose it!!

God above everything, “he posted on his Instagram page and shared this beautiful photo.

There are speculations that Jalas pursued his degree since he wants to vie for a political seat in 2022.

He has declared interest in the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat and to be an MP, one must have a degree.

Speaking in a past interview, the famous radio presenter revealed that he chose to pursue Community Development so that he can serve his people better if he is elected.

“I choose community development because as MP for Lang’ata constituency, I have to be able to take care of community matters,” he explained in a past interview.

