About the Role
Customer support representatives are all about helping and educating both influencers and advertisers. A CS rep takes angry users and turns them into Wowzi’s strongest evangelists, and are always looking for unique and exciting ways to solve problems. Key roles will include:
Technical Customer Support
- Acknowledge and resolve complaints via Intercom, phone, email, mail,playstore, and social media.
- Respond to all playstore comments and escalate any unresolved issues
- Communicate with customers through various channels on the product features and product development
- Resolve product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution
- Build sustainable relationships of trust through open and interactive communication
- Providing feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process.
- Recommend potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs
Social Media Management
- Manage all social advertising campaigns.
- Managing Playstore comments and getting 10 5-start ratings daily
- Assisting in other operational duties such as social media checks etc
Customer Relationship Management
- Maintaining a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times.
- Ensure customer satisfaction and provide professional customer support.
- Responding promptly to customer inquiries.
- Triage issues and escalate them when necessary
- Build loyalty among new users and get our early adopters to keep using and advocating for Wowzi
Key Performance Indicators
- Customer Response Rate
- Customer Satisfaction Score
- Customer Retention Rate
- Net Promoter Score (Likelihood of customer referrals)
- Number of resolved issues on customer support
- Social Media Engagement
- PlayStore rating
How To Apply
If you are up for the challenge. Please send you application to careers@wowzi.co by the 27th of November, 2020!!