About the Role

Customer support representatives are all about helping and educating both influencers and advertisers. A CS rep takes angry users and turns them into Wowzi’s strongest evangelists, and are always looking for unique and exciting ways to solve problems. Key roles will include:

Technical Customer Support

Acknowledge and resolve complaints via Intercom, phone, email, mail,playstore, and social media.

Respond to all playstore comments and escalate any unresolved issues

Communicate with customers through various channels on the product features and product development

Resolve product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution

Build sustainable relationships of trust through open and interactive communication

Providing feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process.

Recommend potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs

Social Media Management

Manage all social advertising campaigns.

Managing Playstore comments and getting 10 5-start ratings daily

Assisting in other operational duties such as social media checks etc

Customer Relationship Management

Maintaining a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times.

Ensure customer satisfaction and provide professional customer support.

Responding promptly to customer inquiries.

Triage issues and escalate them when necessary

Build loyalty among new users and get our early adopters to keep using and advocating for Wowzi

Key Performance Indicators

Customer Response Rate

Customer Satisfaction Score

Customer Retention Rate

Net Promoter Score (Likelihood of customer referrals)

Number of resolved issues on customer support

Social Media Engagement

PlayStore rating

How To Apply

If you are up for the challenge. Please send you application to careers@wowzi.co by the 27th of November, 2020!!