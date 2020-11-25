About the Role

Customer support representatives are all about helping and educating both influencers and advertisers. A CS rep takes angry users and turns them into Wowzi’s strongest evangelists, and are always looking for unique and exciting ways to solve problems. Key roles will include:

Technical Customer Support

  • Acknowledge and resolve complaints via Intercom, phone, email, mail,playstore, and social media.
  • Respond to all playstore comments and escalate any unresolved issues
  • Communicate with customers through various channels on the product features and product development
  • Resolve product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution
  • Build sustainable relationships of trust through open and interactive communication
  • Providing feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process.
  • Recommend potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs

Social Media Management

  • Manage all social advertising campaigns.
  •  Managing Playstore comments and getting 10 5-start ratings daily
  •  Assisting in other operational duties such as social media checks etc

Customer Relationship Management

  • Maintaining a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times.
  • Ensure customer satisfaction and provide professional customer support.
  • Responding promptly to customer inquiries.
  • Triage issues and escalate them when necessary
  • Build loyalty among new users and get our early adopters to keep using and advocating for Wowzi

Key Performance Indicators

  • Customer Response Rate
  • Customer Satisfaction Score
  • Customer Retention Rate
  • Net Promoter Score (Likelihood of customer referrals)
  • Number of resolved issues on customer support
  • Social Media Engagement
  • PlayStore rating

How To Apply

If you are up for the challenge. Please send you application to careers@wowzi.co by the 27th of November, 2020!!

