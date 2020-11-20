Job Title: Customer Service Officer

Direct Reports: Assistant Manager, Marketing & Public Relations

Responsibilities

Complete customer requests and payments received via the call centre, front counter or mail in a professional and timely manner;

Deliver quality information and services face-to-face, telephone and email to both internal and external customers;

Handle Customer enquiries/complains as per Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ/Ombudsman) as par CAJ Guidelines;

Preparation and submission of customer complaints report to Management and Coordinate undertaking of customer satisfaction surveys;

Champion implementation of recommendations from the customer satisfaction surveys;

Liaise as required with staff from other departments to gain information and to resolve customer issues;

Process completed requests and monitor compliance with customer service standards;

Stay up to date with KIE activities and services to provide timely and appropriate information to customers;

Advise line Manager of customer service trends and assist with proactive strategies to ensure best practice customer service;

Adhere to Customer Service standards, principles and policies;

Proactively assist in the completion of data entry as directed/requested based on current procedures and deadlines;

Maintain and update information/data on the Knowledge Base;

Assist in the implementation and processing of Marketing/Public Relations projects;

Provide support, accurate and timely responses to requests for information both written and verbal;

Monitor procedures to improve performance in administrative and workflow processes in conjunction with the customer service team and system requirements, in line with KIE Service charter requirements;

Responsible and accountable for adequately managing the official records he/she creates and receives according to relevant company policies and procedures;

Carry out any other duties that may be assigned from time to time

The position will support other marketing, public relations and communication activities as required

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Business, Public Relations, Marketing, or Communications equivalent from a recognized institution

Work experience of at least 3 years on marketing/customer care;

A proven track record of success in the communications sector or related fields, as well as excellent written and verbal communication skills. Preference will be given to those who have experience and skills in Customer Service or Public Relations;

A qualification of Institute of Marketing (CIM) or Marketing Society of Kenya

Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) qualification will be an added advantage;

Proficiency in computer application;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and

Fulfilled the provision of Chapter Six of the constitution.

Skills

Strong customer service focus and commitment to providing quality customer service with demonstrated ability to relate to people from various backgrounds;

Communication and Interpersonal skills characterised by patience, clarity and empathy at a personal, written and telephone level;

Ability to use tact, diplomacy and negotiating skills when handling difficult customers to achieve a positive outcome;

Ability to develop and maintain positive working relationships with staff from other departments and work in conjunction with them to ensure smooth operation of Customer Service Centre;

Ability to prepare draft letters, memos, meeting minutes and other correspondences.

Organisation and time management skills to organise own work and work of others, to establish priorities and meet deadlines;

Ability to maintain confidentiality at all times;

Ability to work in an area with changing and sometimes conflicting priorities;

Ability to maintain productive and efficient output in a busy work environment;

Good listening skills and the ability to work under pressure;

Numeracy skills, attention to detail and keyboard

Attributes

High degree of personal integrity;

Deal with matters confidentially;

Promote a positive image of, and for KIE;

Able to work as member of a team;

Flexible work approach;

Attention to detail;

High regard towards continuous improvement and learning;

Positive attitude and outlook;

Work within a task rostered environment;

Ability to work without supervision and be self-motivated;

Ability to multi-task working within given timeframes and constraints; and

Commitment to the

How to Apply

Those employees who meet the job requirements as detailed in the advert are encouraged to apply. Applications must be accompanied by current curriculum vitae, giving details of educational and professional qualifications and indicate their current and expected salaries to the undersigned. In addition, all applicants Must download and fill Form 1A attached and forward them to the email given below. The applications should be received not later than 24th November, 2020. (Email: (skills@kie.co.ke)

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NB – KIE is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) and committed to diversity and Gender Equity.

MANAGING DIRECTOR,

KENYA INDUSTRIAL EASTATES LTD,

P.O. Box 78029-00507, NAIROBI.

Email 🙁 skills@kie.co.ke)