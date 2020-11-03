Position: Customer Service Agent
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Reporting to the Head of Customer Service
Job description
the CS agent will be part of Lipa Later Customer Service Team and will be responsible for all interactions with our customers. He/she is to ensure all of the questions, requests, and issues of the customers are answered and solved in a professional way with customer centricity as our main driving force.
Responsibilities
- Attending to customers issues through inbound calls, social media platforms emails, and chats.
- Customer management
- Customer retention strategy implementation.
- Provide product and service information to customers.
- Product pitches and education on our products to customers.
- Resolution and escalation of customer’s issues.
- Contract preparation
- Partner engagement
- Upsell & Cross sale products and services.
- Customer fulfillment and satisfaction
- Assistance in customer experience initiatives
- Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts, and file documents
- Follow communication procedures, guidelines, and policies
Qualifications
- Undergraduate degree in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations, media studies, business and/or related fields.
- More than 4 years’ customer support experience or experience as a client service agent
- Track record of over-achieving quota
- Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening
- Familiarity with CRM systems and practices
- Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Exceptional fluency (speaking, reading, writing, understanding) of Kinyarwanda & French required.
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.
How to apply
If interested, kindly send your CV to careers@lipalater.comwith the subject line “Customer Service Agent – Nairobi”.