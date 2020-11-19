Job Vacancy: Customer Service Attendant

Our client is a specialist in running convenience stores with numerous outlets in Kenya.

They are looking for a suitable candidate to support in pushing sales for the retail stores.

Reports to: Reporting to the Shop Manager.

Role Purpose: A Customer Service Attendant is a person who should have a friendly and engaging personality, is Comfortable working with members of the public. He/she should have a confident manner. Among others , Must be helpful and polite, physically fit as they will be on their feet for most of the day and may be required to lift large amounts of stock.

He/she should have comprehensive understanding of the area of sales i.e. retail, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, etc. To add, he/she should be able to work as part of a sales team, she should have Knowledge of inventory techniques. Lastly, he/she should be of a smart appearance and articulate.

Key Accountabilities

Customer service

Greet customers who enter the shop with a smile

Assist customers in locating the products and merchandise they need.

Assist customers in packing and cart wheeling of their merchandize up to the exit point or to the car park.

Assist customers in obtaining and paying off their bills at the counter.

Answering queries from customers.

Reporting discrepancies and problems to the supervisor.

Giving advice and guidance on product selection to customers.

Responsible for dealing with customer complaints.

Profit Maximisation

Monitor performance against plan, taking appropriate action to maximize sales and profit and reduce stock holding whilst increasing stock turn.

Identify new business opportunities to grow sales and profitability

Keeping up to date with special promotions and putting up displays.

Deliver cost effective supply solutions and achieve maximum full price sales and planned margin

Range Building and Planning

Evaluate market and customer information together with historical data and forward trends to develop the department’s phased plans

Manage product trialing activity with the Buyer

Continuously monitor market activity, through regular competitor shop visits in the area.

Gathering market intelligence from a wide variety of sources and store visits

Agree and deliver promotional and marketing plans, optimizing sales and profit

Inventory/Commitment Management

Responsible for security within the store and being on the look out for shoplifters and fraudulent credit cards etc.

Attaching price tags to merchandise on the shop floor.

Exploit use of ratio packs, identifying methods of replenishment which are more cost effective

Development of new stock/product packages

Team Management

Ensure effective communication at all levels, to include communicating the Company/shop/Departmental strategy in addition to operational priorities

Encourage an environment of open communication within the team and the building of effective cross functional relationships.

Adhere to self-discipline at all times.

Report any crisis to the supervisor.

Health & Safety

Monitor and maintain compliance at all time with health and safety requirements

Observe cleanliness at all times of one self and the shop

Adhere to the duty roster

Any other

Provide assistance to shop managers and organizers.

Perform shop assistant duties in maintaining and running a shop.

Handle shop keys and deposit in a safekeeping locker.

Perform opening and closing of shop on time.

Managing transactions with customers using cash registers/POS

Scanning goods and ensuring pricing is accurate

Collecting payments whether in cash or credit when need be.

Any other duty given by the supervisor.

Skills & Abilities

System skills

Merchandising

Communication skills

Problem solving

Creativity

Qualifications

Certificate or diploma in any business related course

At least 2 years’ experience in sales.

Previously held shop attendant position in a service store is an added advantage.

Good communication and ‘people skills’

Confidence, motivation and determination

The ability to work well on your own and also as part of a team

Good organizational and time management skills

Attention to detail

Good business sense and a professional manner

Must provide a certificate of good conduct

Critical path management

How to Apply

Qualified and Interested applicants should send their detailed CV, indicating their current and expected salaries to balteumconsultants@gmail.com not later than 5.pm 27th November, 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

“Our client embraces equal opportunity for all”