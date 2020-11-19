Job Vacancy: Customer Service Attendant
Our client is a specialist in running convenience stores with numerous outlets in Kenya.
They are looking for a suitable candidate to support in pushing sales for the retail stores.
Reports to: Reporting to the Shop Manager.
Role Purpose: A Customer Service Attendant is a person who should have a friendly and engaging personality, is Comfortable working with members of the public. He/she should have a confident manner. Among others , Must be helpful and polite, physically fit as they will be on their feet for most of the day and may be required to lift large amounts of stock.
He/she should have comprehensive understanding of the area of sales i.e. retail, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, etc. To add, he/she should be able to work as part of a sales team, she should have Knowledge of inventory techniques. Lastly, he/she should be of a smart appearance and articulate.
Key Accountabilities
Customer service
- Greet customers who enter the shop with a smile
- Assist customers in locating the products and merchandise they need.
- Assist customers in packing and cart wheeling of their merchandize up to the exit point or to the car park.
- Assist customers in obtaining and paying off their bills at the counter.
- Answering queries from customers.
- Reporting discrepancies and problems to the supervisor.
- Giving advice and guidance on product selection to customers.
- Responsible for dealing with customer complaints.
Profit Maximisation
- Monitor performance against plan, taking appropriate action to maximize sales and profit and reduce stock holding whilst increasing stock turn.
- Identify new business opportunities to grow sales and profitability
- Keeping up to date with special promotions and putting up displays.
- Deliver cost effective supply solutions and achieve maximum full price sales and planned margin
Range Building and Planning
- Evaluate market and customer information together with historical data and forward trends to develop the department’s phased plans
- Manage product trialing activity with the Buyer
- Continuously monitor market activity, through regular competitor shop visits in the area.
- Gathering market intelligence from a wide variety of sources and store visits
- Agree and deliver promotional and marketing plans, optimizing sales and profit
Inventory/Commitment Management
- Responsible for security within the store and being on the look out for shoplifters and fraudulent credit cards etc.
- Attaching price tags to merchandise on the shop floor.
- Exploit use of ratio packs, identifying methods of replenishment which are more cost effective
- Development of new stock/product packages
Team Management
- Ensure effective communication at all levels, to include communicating the Company/shop/Departmental strategy in addition to operational priorities
- Encourage an environment of open communication within the team and the building of effective cross functional relationships.
- Adhere to self-discipline at all times.
- Report any crisis to the supervisor.
Health & Safety
- Monitor and maintain compliance at all time with health and safety requirements
- Observe cleanliness at all times of one self and the shop
- Adhere to the duty roster
Any other
- Provide assistance to shop managers and organizers.
- Perform shop assistant duties in maintaining and running a shop.
- Handle shop keys and deposit in a safekeeping locker.
- Perform opening and closing of shop on time.
- Managing transactions with customers using cash registers/POS
- Scanning goods and ensuring pricing is accurate
- Collecting payments whether in cash or credit when need be.
- Any other duty given by the supervisor.
Skills & Abilities
- System skills
- Merchandising
- Communication skills
- Problem solving
- Creativity
Qualifications
- Certificate or diploma in any business related course
- At least 2 years’ experience in sales.
- Previously held shop attendant position in a service store is an added advantage.
- Good communication and ‘people skills’
- Confidence, motivation and determination
- The ability to work well on your own and also as part of a team
- Good organizational and time management skills
- Attention to detail
- Good business sense and a professional manner
- Must provide a certificate of good conduct
- Critical path management
How to Apply
Qualified and Interested applicants should send their detailed CV, indicating their current and expected salaries to balteumconsultants@gmail.com not later than 5.pm 27th November, 2020.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
“Our client embraces equal opportunity for all”