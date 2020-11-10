Position: Customer Care Executive

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Securex Agencies (K) Limited is seeking to recruit a new member into the Customer Care team. The Customer Care Executive will be responsible for providing distinctive and exceptional client experience to our clients.

Responsibilities

Ensure the delivery of quality service to customers and the projection of a professional and warm image

Respond to all inbound correspondence as per the company promise

Educate customers during interactions on our products and services and encourage them to participate and give feedback

Ensure effective use of systems and adequate engagement of customers to capture all relevant details for faster resolution of complaints.

Ensure that all customer requests, complaints and complaints are logged on to the system

Proactively act and follow up on assigned customer requests / complaints to ensure closure and keep customers updated on the status.

Prepare and maintain customer records such as contracts, welcome letters among others within agreed timelines.

Timely resolution of customer issues and escalation of any issues outside job scope and follow through to ensure closure.

Ensure good housekeeping and filing of customer documents, internal reports and any other documents

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of second class honors upper division or equivalent.

Diploma/Certificate in any Customer Service course

Must have 3 years’ experience in a customer service

High level of computer and data entry knowledge including basic Microsoft Office

How to apply

If you believe you are the right candidate and can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria above, please send your application letter and CV to careers@securex.co.ke indicating the title of the job as the subject matter, on or before 15th November, 2020.

Please note due to the high volumes of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.