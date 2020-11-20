Friday, November 20, 2020 – A security officer attached to Education CS George Magoha, is in the spot after complaints emerged that he sexually assaulted two journalists in Kisumu on Thursday.

The incident is said to have occurred at Kosawo Primary School where Magoha was inspecting desks that have been constructed by a local contractor.

In a statement issued by the Kenya Union of Journalists, Kisumu branch, the bodyguard grabbed Nation Media Group’s photographer, Ondari Ogenga ‘s fly and squeezed his genitals.

The shameless bodyguard also grabbed People Daily’s photographer, Viola Kosome’s backside and pushed her away from Magoha’s press briefing.

To add salt to injury, the bodyguard, who has the ear of the CS, is also accused of assaulting a journalist in Vihiga County by inserting his fingers into his mouth.

The Union demanded that CS Magoha, Inspector-General of Police Mr. Hillary Mutyambai, and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, take action against the said officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST